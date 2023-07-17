[Watch] Dr Pimple Popper Is In Malaysia To Visit Family, Has Not Tried Durians Yet

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Did you know that Dr Sandra Lee, more famously known as Dr Pimple Popper, is half-Malaysian?

She recently flew down to Malaysia to visit her family and shared it on TikTok. Dr Sandra said she has yet to try durians but she took a picture next to a giant durian statue in Mantin, Pahang.

Meanwhile, her father loves durians and did not shy away from eating the fresh durians in front of her.

The famous dermatologist also shared a picture of her nieces in Kebayas. She introduced the kebaya as a traditional dress in Malaysia to her viewers.

Who is Dr Pimple Popper?

Dr Sandra Lee was born to a Singaporean father and a Malaysian mother in New York. The family moved to the United States a year before she was born so her father could complete his dermatology residency.

Previously, she gained Malaysian netizens’ attention when she commented on a TikTok video to say her mother hails from Kuantan, Pahang.

The America-based Lee started gaining popularity on Youtube for her pimple-popping escapades at work.

Due to her line of work, she encounters a host of skin conditions and disorders which attracted curious viewers.

Around 2015, she started posting videos of skin extractions online, with consent from her patients, and her number of followers grew.

She also launched her own skincare line in 2017, called SLMD Skincare.

Due to her immense popularity, she managed to land her own Dr Pimple Popper television series on TLC in 2018. To date, Dr Pimple Popper has nine seasons and counting.

