Rahmah Initiative To Include Sports Equipment, Says Hannah Yeoh

The government’s Payung Rahmah programme has extended its coverage to sports equipment. The initiative, which was launched by Hannah Yeoh, will allow people to purchase sports equipments at a discounted price from today until 14 October.

The Youth and Sports Minister confirmed that consumers can now enjoy over 100 types of sports items and sportswear. The items will be sold for a discount of between 10% and 30% at local AEON BiG hypermarkets nationwide.

“The Rahmah Sports Initiative is to continue (the late domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub’s) legacy and efforts in ensuring no Malaysians are left behind (in sports) due to the high cost of living.”

“We want to ensure that children and those in the B40 income group who cannot take up sports due to financial constraints are now able to purchase sports equipment and take part in sports,” said Yeoh during the launch at Klang AEON BiG hypermarket.

When asked if the effort will extend beyond AEON, Yeoh expressed her hope that the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living ministry will get in touch with vendors to further the cause to other hypermarkets.

The Rahmah programme was launched in January this year, an initiative helmed by the late Salahuddin. He kickstarted the programme with the goal of assisting people under the B40 income group and the hardcore poor.

And the programme has proven to be successful since its inception, as various collaborations have come from the programme. Yeoh’s sports initiatives mark its latest effort.

