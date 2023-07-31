RM50 Million Allocated For Rahmah Initiative Expansions, Says PM

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Putrajaya has allocated an additional RM 50 million for the expansion of the Rahmah programme to include every district in the nation. Prime Minister Datuk Anwar Ibrahim said the decision came after the programme proved to be successful.

“We are expanding this programme to cover all sub-districts nationwide. It will surely cost more, and I will ensure that the implementation will be expedited,” said Anwar during a Rahmah event at Bukit Jalil.

“For that, we approved an additional allocation of RM 50 million,” he added.

“If there are not enough funds, I will hold discussions and the Finance Ministry will seek additional funds.”

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, took the opportunity to honour the late Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub. This is because the Rahmah programme was launched under the latter.

“I told Salahuddin that I was touched by the success of this initiative and I told him that we should have an appreciation event for vendors who participated,” said Anwar.

The initiative programme which was launched in January this year, is aimed at reducing the cost of living for people under the B40 income group and the hardcore poor.

This is achieved through the Menu Rahmah Meals, the Rahmah sales programme and the Rahmah packages, which cover everything from insurance to broadband.

Since the implementation of the programme, many eateries and hypermarkets have lent their support through their participation and contribution.

