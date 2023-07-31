Nurul Izzah Anwar Meets Her Namesake

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Nurul Izzah Asri, a 25-year-old seamstress from Penang, has now met Nurul Izzah Anwar, the person she was supposedly named after when she made a couple of outfits for the Prime Minister and his daughter.

Nurul Izzah Anwar said that the seamstress was named after her after she was born in 1998, the year of the reformation movement.

Izzah Asri who was born and bred in Tasek Gelugor, is a person with disabilities (OKU). Even though she is only 117 cm, she doesn’t allow her physical disability to stop her from pursuing a career in tailoring.

Izzah Anwar recently shared her meeting with Izzah Asri on her Facebook, sharing how she thinks the seamstress is one inspirational individual.

(Credit: Nurul Izzah Anwar / Facebook)

After finishing Form 5 in high school, Izzah Asri decided to pursue the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme where she learnt how to sew professionally.

As reported by NST, Izzah Asri doesn’t have any trouble using the sewing machine as she has a customised chair for her feet to reach the machine’s pedal. Besides that, she also said that she does all the cutting and sewing herself.

Her dream is to open her own shop and hire several people to assist her.

However, because of her disability, Izzah Asri faced various criticisms and many mocked her physical appearance, especially her height.

But what doesn’t kill her makes her stronger. She chose to disregard all the negative comments and fully focus on the goals that she wanted to achieve.

And now, Izzah Asri is known to be a well-known seamstress in the area – she even made a pair of Baju Melayu and Baju Kurung for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his daughter.

Anwar’s daughter applauded Izzah Asri for her determination and positivity. She also said that her namesake’s workmanship is beautiful, precise and perfect as every inch of her work fits her perfectly.

Besides promoting Izzah Asri’s service to the public and encouraging people to support local talents, she also said the former is one of Penang’s greatest pride and gem.

For those looking for a tailor in the area, you can contact Izzah Asri at her Instagram (Nurul Izzah), Facebook (Nurul Izzah Facebook) or her mobile number, 011-7254 8983.

