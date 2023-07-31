“LGBTQ” Protestors Marched In Front Of SOGO Arrested

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, a group of protesters marched in front of the SOGO shopping mall in KL last Saturday (29 July), holding banners that support the LGBTQ movement.

The protesters believe that no one has the right to judge anyone but God, and people should not be persecuted because of their sexual orientation.

One of their banners also said that they condemn the discrimination and oppression against LGBTQ people in Malaysia.

Pictures of them protesting went viral on social media, prompting a lot of people to think that this is happening because of the elections.

Netizens don’t buy it

Judging by their outfit and appearance, many netizens don’t believe that these people represent the LGBTQ community.

They’re saying that they look a bit too straight and masculine to support the movement.

In fact, some believe that this is just a skit done by certain parties for provocation during the nearing state elections.

But, who are they exactly?

The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light is a religious organization that is apparently recognized globally.

As reported by Global Voices, the Ahmadi Religion (not to be confused with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Pakistan) is a religious community founded in 1999. It’s unclear where the new religion is founded but it received a church status in the USA on 6 June 2019.

It is reported that this religion is practised in more than 30 countries around the world, with over six thousand followers on Instagram and eleven thousand followers on Facebook. The minority community is headed by Abdullah Hashem Aba Al-Sadiq and follows the teaching of Imam Ahmed al-Hassan.

The protesters are arrested

Eight of the protesters were arrested right after the protest and are currently being held at the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

According to a Human Rights Outreach Coordinator of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light UK, Hadil El-Khouly, the eight were held for over 24 hours and awaiting a court order to charge them.

This protest was a response by believers from the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light to the persecution of the LGBTQ+ community by the Malaysian government, which has escalated recently. We do not support the oppression of LGBTQ+ people. Our doors are open to everyone. Hadil El-Khouly, Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light UK

