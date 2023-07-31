Anwar Ibrahim Slams RM38 Million Spending on PM’s Official Residence Repairs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim criticised Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the former Prime Minister and Perikatan Nasional (PN) president, for his questionable priorities during his time in office.

Anwar took a swipe at Muhyiddin, accusing him of focusing on unnecessary repair works at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the Prime Minister in Putrajaya, instead of addressing the needs of the people.

During a recent event, Anwar expressed his concern, saying, “When he was the prime minister, his priorities were distorted. He spent on repair works of Seri Perdana, which already looked like a palace.

“(He spent) RM38 million. Between those who are hungry, jobless, persons with disability, and the poor, you (Muhyiddin) chose to spend RM38 million on your house.

“What kind of a person are you?” Anwar asked at the Arus Merah Kuning Mega Ceramah at Subang Bestari, last Saturday night.

The controversy surrounding the RM38.5 million renovations at Seri Perdana came to light in 2021 when several Members of Parliament scrutinized the multimillion-ringgit project.

Defending the spending, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad stated that the renovations were approved and commenced under Muhyiddin’s watch.

In response to the criticism, Muhyiddin offered an explanation, citing the neglected condition of the building, which required urgent maintenance.

He stated that the repairs were necessary due to leaks, outdated lighting systems, damaged floors, roofs, and other structural issues.

Despite the explanation provided, Anwar’s criticism remains firm, as he questions the allocation of such a substantial budget for repairs at the Prime Minister’s residence, while pressing social and economic challenges faced by the people were seemingly overlooked.

