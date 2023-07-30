[Watch] From Squash Champion To Cleaning Crew: The Low-Down on Malaysia’s Treatment of Sporting Heroes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Many retired Malaysian athletes struggle to make a living after their careers end, as they often lack support for their well-being and financial stability.

Former Malaysian squash champion, Kenneth Low Ewe Loong, has been reduced to working as a cleaner at an archery centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The six-time national No 1 squash player is broke and battling poor health, suspected to be suffering from a stroke-induced impairment, reduced coordination and motor skills, cognitive disability and short-term memory dysfunction.

FMT reported that Low does not have the money for tests to determine the severity of the damage to the brain.

Archery centre owner-coach Jeffrey Kok gave Low a second chance at life. (Video: FMT)

Athletes lack support for their well-being and financial stability

Low’s situation highlights Malaysia’s treatment of its sporting heroes, such as Koh Lee Peng, a top Paralympic athlete in Malaysia.

Recently, she was forced to sell tissue covers on the roadside to survive.

At the age of 48, her fate shows the failure of our country to provide adequate livelihood guarantees to our athletes.

Although some organizations provide limited financial and medical aid to retired athletes, more must be done to ensure they can lead dignified and fulfilling lives after their sporting careers end.

Low is one of many former athletes who had given up their studies to pursue their sporting careers and does not have an educational background to fall back on.

Stroke recovery and personal struggles

When Low suffered a stroke about two years ago, he needed help, but no one was around.

His marriage had broken down before a stroke struck him, and he had not seen his son since he was five.

Low is thankful to have been given a second chance at life by the archery centre’s owner-coach, Jeffrey Kok.

Kok said he did not hire Low out of pity but to give him a chance to regain his sanity.

Read this piece of news in @fmtoday about #kennethlow #squash. He is a 44-yo x-national squash player. I got to know about #squash #sports and him at about same time. Sad to see players who dedicated their life to nation in #sports in this predicament @hannahyeoh. Not the first 1 pic.twitter.com/vXfEOVPVro — Raghu Thiyagarajan (@beanieraghu) July 30, 2023

“It’s really hard to have been at the pinnacle and then have to start all over again, and I admire him for that. He is humble enough to keep trying, and I applaud him for being a survivor,” Kok said.

Low’s plight has once again brought attention to the issue of how Malaysia treats its sporting heroes.

If you want to help Low, you can contribute to Public Bank account 4919922822, with “Kenneth Low Welfare” as the reference.

