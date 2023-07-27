11YO Boy Walks 20KM With Paralysed Grandma After Getting Evicted In Kelantan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Filial piety is truly a “family affair” that emphasizes the importance of being there for your loved ones through thick and thin.

An 11-year-old boy and his grandmother, who suffered a stroke, were forced to walk 20 kilometres and seek refuge elsewhere because they could not afford rent.

The boy, Mohammad Hairis Haikal Abdullah, had to push his grandmother, who was in a wheelchair, from Kok Lanas to Kg Batu 8 along the Gua Musang-Grik road.

According to a Facebook post by Irdk Services, the elderly woman, Moreena Mohamed, had been collecting scrap metal to make ends meet since her husband passed away several years ago.

They could not pay rent for several months and were forced to leave their previous residence.

Moreena, 59, previously earned a living as a scrap metal collector after the death of her husband but was unable to work due to suffering a stroke last Ramadan.

They temporarily stayed in the abandoned kitchen of the boy’s deceased stepmother.

In need of basic supplies for daily living

Harian Metro reported that Siti Meriam Mohd Zin, 54, who is Moreena’s sibling, has since taken them in.

Siti Meriam said Mohammad Hairis Haikal cannot go to school because he cannot afford it, and no one can care for his grandmother at home.

They need adult diapers, kitchen supplies, and a bicycle to help with their daily activities.

After the story of her sister and nephew was shared on the Facebook page of IRDK Services until it went viral, some parties came to visit the two at home.

Many have come since their stories went viral. They received visits from the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), the Kelantan Council of Islamic Religion and Malay Customs (MAIK) and non-governmental organizations.

The Facebook post also stated that they hope to receive assistance from their neighbours.

People who wish to help Moreena and her grandson can donate to Bank Islam account number 03036020502405 in the name of Siti Meriam Mohd Zin or call her at 014-509 0240.

