MUDA Slammed For Fielding 59 Year Old Candidate, But Does Muda Actually Mean ‘Young’?

MUDA has come under fire after announcing its final list of candidates for the upcoming state elections. Since unveiling Lee Kim Noor as a candidate, netizens online have slammed MUDA for picking the 59-year-old.

Many users on Twitter deemed her to be the wrong candidate, arguing she is ‘too old’ for the party, seeing how MUDA means young in Malay.

This is a popular misconception MUDA has been overcoming since its inception.

As per its previous statement against home minister Hamzah Zainuddin in 2021, MUDA is merely its party’s acronym. The acronym, in fact, actually stands for Malaysian United Democratic Alliance.

Hence, it is not exclusive to just youths and is instead open to all Malaysians of all ages and races.

And MUDA seems to be staying true to its word, judging from its party’s state elections candidate list.

According to MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, the upcoming candidates list is the party’s most diverse by background and seniority to date.

“This is our candidate line-up, young and energetic, professionals … (with) 50% of them women,” said Syed Saddiq at a media conference.

Lawyer Lee Kim Noor or also known as KN Lee is contesting for the Batu Uban seat in Penang. She was previously a Penang city councillor under the NGO quota. She was also the founding president of the Penang Ratepayers’ Association.

For her run, Lee is focusing her efforts on Penang’s elderly this time around. She aims to establish a group that priotises caring for the elderly by regularly visiting them.

Apart from Lee, other candidates include T. Kalyana Rajasekaran (Bukit Gasing), Azad Akhbar Khan (Kota Anggerik), and Zayd Shaukat Ali (Subang Jaya).

In Penang, the other fellow members are H. Vikneswary (Perai) and Priyankaa Loh (Pantai Jerejak). As for Negeri Sembilan, Ahmad Qusyairi Abdull Rahman will be running for the Temiang seat, and Muhammad Noriswan Ishak for the Repah seat.

With the announcement made, MUDA officially has 14 candidates contesting in Selangor, three in Penang, two in Negeri Sembilan, and one member in Terengganu.

