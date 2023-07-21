Customer Beats Another Customer For Bringing Dogs Into Seremban Kopitiam 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A man from Hong Kong was beaten for bringing his two dogs into a coffee shop in Seremban. The local man who assaulted him, attacked him with a plastic chair before proceeding to continuously punch and kick him.

According to China Press, the incident occurred around 1 pm when the 61-year-old victim walked into the coffee shop with his Malaysian wife and their two Pomeranian dogs.

CCTV footage showed the local man in a gray t-shirt picking up a plastic chair and beating the Hongkonger with it.

The victim fell and was dragged for a short period before other patrons in the Kopitiam intervened. Among them was the older man’s wife who restrained the local man while carrying her pet dog.

The local man supposedly did not intend to harm the patron physically. He reportedly just wanted to take photos of them to upload on social media. Unfortunately, things escalated into a physical altercation, as reported by China Press.

The Malaysian man has since been arrested. He is currently being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injuries with a weapon. If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 10 years or fined, or worse both.

As for the victim, he sustained injuries to his left and right limbs in the incident. And since the CCTV has been posted, the incident has gone viral on social media.

While some condemned the local man for choosing violence, other netizens surprisingly applauded him for beating the other man. They claimed he taught the Hong Kong customer a lesson for breaking the restaurant’s rule.

Though the patron possibly unknowingly broke the rule, it was still unjust for the local man to take matters into his own hands.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.