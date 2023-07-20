[Watch] Making A Splash: Scary Rise Of “Aquarium Drinks”

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Social media has been abuzz with discussions about vendors selling drinks in aquariums.

The trend started last Ramadan when some vendors were seen selling drinks in aquariums at bazaars.

Recently, a Facebook user Mat Yoe shared his opinion on using glass aquariums with plastic pumps for selling drinks.

Materials containing silicon, such as BPA, BPS, phthalates, PVC, LDPE, PP, PS, or PC, are not recommended for safe food preparation and storage.

The Malaysian Ministry of Health (KKM) has outlined criteria for safe food handling, and it is important to adhere to these guidelines to ensure the safety of the food we consume.

Mat Yoe highlighted that food-grade containers are made of PETE/PET (polyethene terephthalate) or HDPE (high-density polyethene).

He alleged that the water filter is not made of the above materials and thus is not considered “food safe,” making them dangerous for food preparation.

From Fish To Dish: Why Using Aquariums For Drinks Is Not A Safe Catch

At the same time, a Facebook page has warned the public about the dangers of using inappropriate containers to store and serve food.

Public Health Malaysia reminded us that not all materials are suitable for food storage, and for safety purposes, it is essential to choose containers with a “food grade” label.

Using aquariums as food containers can cause leaks of unsafe chemicals such as silicone into the food, leading to cancer.

Silicone is a synthetic material often used in food containers, but not all types of silicone are safe for food storage.

Furthermore, the inner layer of aquariums and the gaps between them are difficult to clean, and there is a risk of bacteria and mould growth.

When food is stored or served in aquariums, it can come into contact with these harmful microorganisms, which can cause foodborne illnesses.

Food vendors are reminded to prioritize consumer safety, and consumers are advised to choose food premises wisely.

This includes avoiding food vendors who use inappropriate containers for storing or serving food.

Tahukah anda tgh viral Teh Air Terjun.



Esok lusa klu penguatkuasa kompaun jgn kata Melayu tindas Melayu.



Dr balang ke pam akuarium keduanya tak guna material FOOD GRADE.



Keladak dlm pam belum tentu peniaga buka & cuci bersih lps niaga.



Nak tau material food grade rujuk pic. pic.twitter.com/AlXn57Kqc4 — Fakta Bukan Auta (@FaktaBukanAuta) July 19, 2023

