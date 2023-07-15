Aerotrain KLIA Still Stuck, Ministers Missing In Action – Puad

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) aerotrain is still on the fritz, and it seems like the Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, and the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, are nowhere to be found.

Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi, the Rengit state assemblyman and Johor state assembly Speaker, is not taking this sitting down.

He claims the transportation facility for tourists and passengers has been off the rails for a month.

Where are Anthony Loke and Tiong King Sing? What happened to the Ministry of Transport? The shuttle train from the main building to the international departure terminal is stuck again. Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi complaining.

He added that the repair work is slower than a snail’s pace.

When he went to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 17 June, the train was already stuck, and when he returned a month later, it was still not functioning.

The UMNO Supreme Council member stressed that KLIA, which provides first-class facilities, is Malaysia’s main gateway for tourists.

Tourists Packed Like Sardines: Mohd Puad Criticizes KLIA Bus Service

The experience of boarding buses provided for tourists at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is also not satisfactory.

According to Mohd Puad, tourists are packed like sardines in a can when boarding these buses, which is not a pleasant experience.

“Passengers and tourists are crammed into buses with their hand luggage. It’s pitiful for senior citizens. Is this Malaysia’s Hospitality? More like Malaysia’s Hostility!” he exclaimed.

Mohd Puad also criticised Tiong, who recently rushed to “rescue” Chinese tourists but remained silent about the damage to the facility.

He said that the broken KLIA aerotrain affects not only one person but thousands of other tourists daily.

“Where is Datuk Tiong King Sing? He is the Minister of Tourism. Doesn’t he want to rush to KLIA for the second time? That day, he was busy with a Chinese woman. This involves thousands of tourists every day. Why is he silent? I request the tenth Prime Minister to come to KLIA again,” said Mohd Puad.

KLIA Aerotrain: A Trainwreck of Technical Problems and Breakdowns

The KLIA Aerotrain service, which has been operating since the airport’s opening 24 years ago, has been suspended multiple times due to technical problems and frequent breakdowns.

The suspension of the operation of both aerotrains was due to the frequency of breakdowns, including the latest incident in March.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) had to suspend the aerotrain services after a breakdown that involved 114 passengers, forcing passengers to walk 400m on the train tracks.

It is set to be replaced with an all-new train and track system by 2025.

