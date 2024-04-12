[Watch] Woman Scurries Away From Paying E-Hailing Fare

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The fare of e-hailing rides can be expensive even if you travel a short distance. However, it still doesn’t mean it’s ok to escape paying the drivers.

An online video, uploaded in February 2024, showing a woman in a red dress allegedly running away from paying the e-hailing driver is making the rounds again.

In the video, another woman could be heard shouting at her to pay up but she only picked up speed and gained distance from the driver.

Some people believe the other woman in a black dress who approached the man, believed to be the e-hailing driver, helped offer to pay for the fare.

The incident reminded many people of a woman named Adeline Chang who was famous for allegedly dodging paying for almost everything from e-hailing rides to beauty treatments. She is also known to behave erratically.

It’s not confirmed if the woman in the video is Adeline Chang.

Netizens reminded others to be gentle towards Adeline Chang because she might be mentally unwell.

Meanwhile, a fellow e-hailing driver told others not to worry. He claimed drivers can claim from the company. The downside is the waiting time for the request to be processed.

There don’t seem to be statistics to show how many people in Malaysia try to skip paying e-hailing fares, but it’ll be interesting to know how prevalent this behaviour is and the whys.

