Families Can Visit Inmates On 3rd & 4th Day Of Raya

Families of inmates are allowed to visit them on the third and fourth day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in all prison institutions, moral rehabilitation centres, special rehabilitation centres, and the Henry Gurney School.

The Prisons Department said priority will be given to Muslim inmates and a prison inmate is only allowed one visit from the family.

Aside from face-to-face meets, video calls are also allowed from 14 to 16 April 2024.

Families who wish to meet in person need to follow the terms and conditions below:

Visiting time is from 8.15am to 4.15pm

Undergo RT-PCR or ARTK-Ag test (swab or saliva) three days after sampling

Asymptomatic/ Exhibit no ill symptoms before the visit

Bring their visitor card and NRIC to ease the visiting process

No food and drinks allowed. Food is available at the prison canteen.

Visitors are subjected to the Prison Act and Regulations which allows prison authorities to conduct physical examination when visitors enter and exit the prison.

Meetings are only allowed for visitors who make an appointment via Sistem i-Visit at www.prison.gov.my, through a phone call, email, or by letter to the respective institutions.

The institution representatives will set the date and meeting session after reservations are made.

