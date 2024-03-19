Olympic Council: Here’s How Malaysia Can Host A ‘Cheaper’ Commonwealth Games

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When news broke that the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) offered Malaysia a chance to host the 2026 edition, not everyone was keen on the idea.

Although CGF would provide 100 million pounds (about RM601 million) to help offset the cost, many people still believe Malaysia is not prepared financially to host the large sports event due to various reasons such as the country’s debt.

Some pointed out that the government of Victoria in Australia declined the offer to be the host last July due to higher costs than expected. The government paid AUD380 million for breaching the contract to host the games from 17 to 29 March 2026.

Malaysia first hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1998, so it’s not surprising that some find it hard to let go of the opportunity to host it again.

Fortunately, the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) believes the huge project is feasible with careful planning.

OCM Secretary General Mohamad Nazifuddin Najib outlined some potential solutions to help mitigate costs for Malaysia, such as:

Limiting the number of sports to 10 instead of 15 sports. This also means Malaysia only has to hold a smaller opening and closing ceremony.

Using standard hotels and accommodations to house athletes and officials. There’s no need to build a dedicated Games village.

Redirecting some of the budget for the 2027 Southeast Asian Games towards the Commonwealth Games.

Co-hosting the event with Singapore. However, Nazifuddin pointed out that Singapore might decide to take over as organiser and Malaysia will miss the opportunity to host the games.

The decision to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games is currently still in discussion. Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the Cabinet will discuss the matter this week.

The most important thing is that when the decision is made, we assure you it will be after taking into consideration all the possible angles. Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh told the New Straits Times

