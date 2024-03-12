No Tolls Ahead! Perak’s Section 11 Of West Coast Expressway Goes Toll-Free Till May

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Section 11 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) between Taiping Selatan and Beruas elevated interchanges are toll-free until 11 May.

The toll-free rides apply to motorists entering the expressway from the Taiping Selatan, Trong, and Beruas toll plazas from both directions.

Section 11 of the WCE, covering a stretch of 35.5km, reduces travel time from Changkat Jering to Beruas to only 20 minutes from 55 minutes via the existing route.

The WCE is the latest alternative route connecting Banting, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, and Tanjung Karang in Selangor to Hutan Melintang, Teluk Intan, Seri Manjung, Beruas, and Taiping in Perak.

Once the toll-free period is over, the toll rate will be 16 sen per kilometre.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said WCE is expected to become an alternative route for motorists heading north from the Klang Valley and West Coast states.

It’s also hoped that the WCE can help reduce traffic congestion, especially during peak hours, festive seasons, and school holidays.

Since WCE is on a less hilly and smoother terrain, Nanta said motorists may be able to enjoy fuel savings.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.