How Will Sarawak Achieve Being Major Renewable Energy Source for SEA?

Sarawak is set to become a major renewable energy hub in Southeast Asia, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Invest Asean forum at the Asean Australia Special Summit in Melbourne recently.

Over the years, Sarawak has made significant strides in developing renewable energy sources, particularly hydropower. Sarawak has been investing in large-scale hydropower projects. The Bakun Dam, completed in 2011, is one of the largest dams in Southeast Asia and has a capacity of 2,400 MW, followed by completion of The Murum Dam in 2014, adds another 944 MW to the state’s hydropower capacity.

Sarawak has been collaborating with international partners to develop its renewable energy sector. The state has partnered with Chinese companies for the development of hydropower projects. Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and Three Gorges Corporation collaborated in 2016 after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed to explore opportunities for cooperation in hydropower development, particularly in Sarawak’s renewable energy sector.

Sarawak has also been working to provide renewable energy solutions to rural communities. Projects such as the implementation of micro-hydro systems and solar power systems aim to improve access to electricity in remote areas.

Having an established foothold in the green economy, investing in Sarawak’s natural resources towards renewable energy is highly beneficial for both the environment and the financial growth of the economy.

Anwar also said that Sarawak is ready to provide its renewable energy and is already in the midst to supply green energy to Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia, through an undersea submarine cable.

Sarawak is also building a hydro dam in Kalimantan to supply green energy to Nusantara, the new capital of Indonesia. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Melbourne

The Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg reveals that the proposal for this project is still under study, however there are also further efforts to expand its supply to other countries, possibly to Brunei and Singapore, as reported by Dayak Daily.

Greater Things Ahead

Anwar also said that Malaysia, as the host of the Asean Summit 2025, intends to have Sarawak host “one or two of the Asean events,” presenting an opportunity for Australia and other Asean countries to visit and invest in Sarawak.

The Borneo Post states that the Sarawak Australia Business Chamber (SABC) believes it’s timely for Sarawak to be involved in hosting Asean events.

SABC president Rodger Chan said this would serve as an opportunity for the state to show its potential as a green hydrogen production and development hub.

Sarawak has among the world’s oldest rainforest of over 140 million years old offering rich biodiversity and green energy potential, of which over 70 per cent of the total energy generation mix in Sarawak is from renewable energy. Rodger Chan, SABC president

The Australia Malaysia Business Council (AMBC) Victoria and SABC are active partners in the newly established Borneo Economic Community (BEC), which includes government and business chambers from Kalimantan, Sarawak, Brunei, Sabah, and Labuan.

This venture has the potential to embrace Sarawak’s green economy towards a global audience. Focusing on investing Sarawak’s natural resources and supplying it throughout Southeast Asia could be the start of a more sustainable economy, and most definitely more greener benefits to come.

