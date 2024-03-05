Four In MMEA Helicopter Crash Near Pulau Angsa Rescued By Fishermen

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral footage of what looked like a helicopter crashing into the sea witnessed by local fishermen had been making rounds on social media earlier today.

UtusanTV, in sharing the footage, said the AW139 helicopter belonged to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The helicopter made an emergency landing near the waters off Pulau Angsa, Selangor.

According to Sinar Daily, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said police received an emergency call around 10am from the public regarding this incident.

The News Straits Times confirmed that there were no casualties as all four passengers of the AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter were safely rescued by local fishermen.

Further investigation will be conducted by The MMEA to identify and determine the cause of this incident.

On Facebook, Kapt Heli Inspirasi shared two photos earlier where he informed about the emergency landing.

“The AW139 Italian-made helicopter is popular and used a lot in Malaysia. PDRM, MMEA, Fire and Rescue department, the Air Force, Navy, they all use the same model.

“Thank God all our aircrew friends are safe. That’s what’s important,” Kapt Heli Inspirasi said.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.