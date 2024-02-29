TRP
Netizens Rip Into JPA’s “Cuti Bukan Hak” Tweet
Netizens Rip Into JPA’s “Cuti Bukan Hak” Tweet

The Public Service Department’s Twitter account is being bombarded by netizens who feel the infographic shared was contentious.

February 29, 2024

Employees, be it in the civil service or private sector, are entitled to an allocation of paid leaves.

A recent Twitter post by the Public Service Department (JPA) however is not getting much love from netizens as it contained a poster that said: Cuti Bukan Hak.

This translates to “leaves are not a right”.

“Leaves are not our right. It is a facility given by the government to civil service employees. Please refer to General Order Circular 7 to 11 Chapter C (Leave) and MyPPSM SR.5.1.1 to know more about annual leaves,” JPA said in the tweet.

In the infographic that was posted in the tweet, the difference between annual leave, sick leave, and permission to be absent from work for reasons of general emergencies was given.

According to JPA, the “Rest Leave” varies according to the regulations. It can be taken anytime during the year based on qualifying service however the balance of unfinished “Rest Leaves” can be carried forward until the third year.

The “Rest Leave” excludes weekly rest days, weekly holidays, and general holidays.

Netizens argued about leaves not being an employee’s right, with one netizen saying the government was effectively putting back the “servant” in a public servant.

Ricky Law remarked that JPA failed with the wording.

“Such provocative words if the intent is for information,” he said.

Another user said the administrator of JPA’s social media account needs to learn Public Relations and ethics.

Twitter user Anas Banas meanwhile wondered why many were being emotional.

“Not a right but a facility. That’s right. That means, the leave must be applied for in advance. After being approved, he/she can go. This is paid leave. Why are many emotional without understanding?” he asked.

