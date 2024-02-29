Netizens Rip Into JPA’s “Cuti Bukan Hak” Tweet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Employees, be it in the civil service or private sector, are entitled to an allocation of paid leaves.

A recent Twitter post by the Public Service Department (JPA) however is not getting much love from netizens as it contained a poster that said: Cuti Bukan Hak.

This translates to “leaves are not a right”.

“Leaves are not our right. It is a facility given by the government to civil service employees. Please refer to General Order Circular 7 to 11 Chapter C (Leave) and MyPPSM SR.5.1.1 to know more about annual leaves,” JPA said in the tweet.

In the infographic that was posted in the tweet, the difference between annual leave, sick leave, and permission to be absent from work for reasons of general emergencies was given.

According to JPA, the “Rest Leave” varies according to the regulations. It can be taken anytime during the year based on qualifying service however the balance of unfinished “Rest Leaves” can be carried forward until the third year.

The “Rest Leave” excludes weekly rest days, weekly holidays, and general holidays.

Cuti bukan hak kita. Cuti adalah satu kemudahan yang diberikan oleh Kerajaan kepada anggota perkhidmatan awam. Sila rujuk pekeliling Perintah Am 7 hingga 11 Bab C (Cuti) dan MyPPSM SR.5.1.1 untuk mengetahui lebih lanjut tentang cuti rehat tahunan. pic.twitter.com/bXqXYiqxo4 — Jabatan Perkhidmatan Awam 🇲🇾 (@jpagov) February 27, 2024

Netizens argued about leaves not being an employee’s right, with one netizen saying the government was effectively putting back the “servant” in a public servant.

"Cuti bukan hak kita" – yes, you guys just put back the " Servant" in Public Servant. — Molotov Buat Minda (@mr_ahnep) February 28, 2024

Ricky Law remarked that JPA failed with the wording.

“Such provocative words if the intent is for information,” he said.

Another user said the administrator of JPA’s social media account needs to learn Public Relations and ethics.

Sebab tu ke boleh senang treat healthcare workers macam die orang robot ke?



Sapa admin akaun ni. Boleh belajar ethic and PR ke at least — A Dils (@witherthorne) February 28, 2024

Rest, relaxation & recuperation are fundamental human needs, therefore are human rights.



You may disagree about the amount of 'rehat' a person needs, but it a a right, not a 'kemudahan'.



Belanja HWP berapa to come up with this framing of Social Determinants of Health? https://t.co/uXGHsokeGg — hasbee is numb ♿🧠🦻 | #AmendAktaOKU (@hasbeemasputra) February 28, 2024

Everyone who works, whether in the civil service, private sector or a NGO, needs leave. It part of good management to ensure staff get sufficient leave & rest. I always encouraged my medical staff to take leave. It made for a healthier work environment & better patient care. https://t.co/cm51BjCOZj — Amar-Singh HSS (@DrAmarMOH) February 28, 2024

So wrong to say cuti bukan hak kita. Then what? Slavery is it? 😅 https://t.co/QVELI2vxkG — tevanraj (@tevanraj) February 29, 2024

Twitter user Anas Banas meanwhile wondered why many were being emotional.

“Not a right but a facility. That’s right. That means, the leave must be applied for in advance. After being approved, he/she can go. This is paid leave. Why are many emotional without understanding?” he asked.

Bukan hak tetapi kemudahan. Betul lah tu. Itu bermakna, cuti itu harus dipohon terlebih dahulu. Lepas diluluskan boleh la pergi. Ini cuti bergaji. Kenapa ramai beremosi tanpa memahami? — Anas Banas (@ans47) February 29, 2024

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.