FedEx Makes 1st EV Delivery From Malaysia To Singapore

With ambitions to transform its current fossil fuel fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs) by 2040, FedEx Express launched its first cross-border delivery trial run from Malaysia to Singapore today.

The trial will be used to assess the operational effectiveness of using EVs for FedEx’s future pickup and delivery operations.

The 406km journey from FedEx’s facility in Shah Alam to its facility at Changi Airport across the causeway will be made by a MAXUS eDeliver 7 — a Chinese made, mid-sized electric van with a range of up to 370km, and can carry up to 1135kg.

The trip will take around 7 hours to complete, including a one-hour pitstop in Tangkak, Johor to allow for the EV to recharge.

It’s estimated that the trial trip will result in the reduction of around 100kg of tailpipe CO2 emissions compared to ordinary diesel-powered vans.

FedEx Express Malaysia Managing Director Tien Long Woon said that the endeavour marks an important milestone in the company’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and redefine industry standards.

FedEx is committed to innovating and leveraging technologies that enable improvements to the efficiency of our operations, as well as provide better and more sustainable services to our customers in Malaysia. FedEx Express Malaysia Managing Director Tien Long Woon

Just last year, FedEx added two EVs to its Malaysian fleet for parcel pick-up and delivery within the Klang Valley.

Aside from EVs, FedEx had made other efforts towards going green, like using fully recyclable packaging, as well as launching the FedEx Sustainability Insight system — a cloud-based carbon emissions reporting tool that allows customers to track and gauge the carbon footprint that their packages contribute to the environment during shipping. You can check that out, here.

