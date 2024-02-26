PAS President Not In Parliament, Netizen Jokes He Wore Invisible Clothing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Marang is not in Parliament this morning and Twitter users have not wasted any time pointing the matter out, whether in all seriousness or in jokes.

Harakakdaily, satire Twitter account joked that the MP in question, who is also PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang “had once again opted to attend Parliament decked in his invisible cloak”.

[TERKINI] Menepati ramalan ramai pihak, MP Marang sekali lagi mengenakan pakaian halimunan ke Dewan Rakyat. pic.twitter.com/bR0Onz73Rt — Harakakdaily (@harakakdailyHD) February 26, 2024

It is unclear why Abdul Hadi is not at the opening of the third session of the 15th Parliament this morning.

Today is also Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim’s first Parliament opening since becoming King on 31 January.

Abdul Hadi’s Twitter account however posted a tweet at 11.51am titled “Minda Presiden PAS” where the Terengganu parliamentarian spoke about the United Nation’s security council.

Minda Presiden PAS



UNDANG-UNDANG DI RIMBA MENGATASI MAJLIS KESELAMATAN PBB



Kini disaksikan oleh seluruh dunia, keputusan Mahkamah Keadilan Antarabangsa (ICJ) memberi kemenangan kepada Afrika Selatan yang membawa tuduhannya dan memutuskan negara haram Israel bersalah dari segi… pic.twitter.com/4ymHenrtdZ — Abdul Hadi Awang (@abdulhadiawang) February 26, 2024

Most of the replies to the tweet however were about him being missing from Parliament.

PAS’ official Twitter account posted about the Dewan Rakyat session which kicks off today, wishing “Selamat Bersidang” to all its 43 MPs, which includes Abdul Hadi.

They too have not reacted to questions about why Abdul Hadi is not in Parliament.

Minggu hadapan !!



Adakah parlimen akan lebih 'panas' daripada kebiasaan? Nantikan.



Insya-Allah Persidangan Dewan Rakyat Penggal Ketiga Parlimen Ke-15 bakal berlansung selama 19 hari bermula 26 Februari sehingga 27 Mac. pic.twitter.com/Roa4IZB1R3 — PAS Pusat (@PASPusat) February 25, 2024

The reason why many are making jokes about Abdul Hadi is due to his poor attendance record when it comes to Dewan Rakyat sittings.

For the period between 26 July 2021 and 24 March 2022, Abdul Hadi attended 21 out of 71 days.

At the time, Abdul Hadi reasoned that this was because he had other special duties as well and was not just a member of Parliament, as reported by Malaysiakini.

Last year, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul mooted for the names of deliberately absent MPs to be displayed on the Dewan Rakyat website.

