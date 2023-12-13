Sultan Johor’s Remarks: Dr M Sounds Alarm, Anwar Says It Was Just A Suggestion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, incoming Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) should report to the King instead of Parliament.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when asked to comment said that the statement was just a suggestion and that it could be discussed.

“I was asked to comment on that statement, and I responded that we could have constructive discussions. However, the principles of parliamentary democracy and the constitution that defined the position of the king remain intact.

“We adhere to these principles; there is no need for concern if there are differences of opinion, including views from His Royal Highness. We can discuss these views, but they will not affect the foundation of our country or our principles regarding constitutional governance,” he said, as reported by NST.

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Sultan Ibrahim’s statement should not be taken lightly.

On his social media, Dr Mahathir said if the suggestion given by Sultan Ibrahim becomes a reality, then important questions may be raised in regard to the role of the Malay rulers in the context of a constitutional monarchy.

“Only if the King and Parliament agree then a law or policy or decision can be made. Distribution of power between two parties is safer than absolute power,” he said in his tweet.

Dr Mahathir said the roles of the sultans of each state as well as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong are clearly defined, recalling that prior to it being detailed in the constitution, the British could easily force the rulers to handover their states.

“To avoid from such pressures, the concept of constitutional monarchy was proposed and accepted.”

