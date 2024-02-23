Saifuddin Nasution To Israel – “Jangan Perasan”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail found himself in the spotlight thanks to the dredging up of an old tweet by Danny Danon, Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN).

In September last year, during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Danon posted a photo of delegates at the assembly.

Seen in the photo is Saifuddin who was part of the Malaysian delegation.

Danon’s caption was written in Hebrew which is possibly why it went unnoticed by Malaysians for the most part at the time it was posted on 22 September 2023.

ֿאחרי הפטור מויזה לארה״ב, היעד הבא – אולי מלזיה?

מחמם את הלב לראות את נציגי מלזיה נוכחים בנאום של ראש הממשלה של מדינת ישראל. pic.twitter.com/PI5IaTmzyd — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) September 22, 2023

A Google translation of Danon’s caption read: “After the visa exemption for the USA, the next destination – maybe Malaysia? It warms the heart to see the representatives of Malaysia present at the speech of the Prime Minister of the State of Israel.”

Anyone with half a brain would know that it would be a cold day in hell before Malaysia even considers granting visa exemption for Israelis as our own passports have the words “This passport is valid for all countries except Israel” printed on the very first page.

However, several Twitter accounts started reposting Danon’s tweet with one @kopitiammalaya going so far as posing the question: Israel set to make Malaysia a visa-free destination?

ISRAEL BAKAL JADIKAN MALAYSIA DESTINASI PENGECUALIAN VISA?



Pada 22 September 2023, MP negara haram Israel, Danny Danon membuat satu kiriman di laman X, kemungkinan Malaysia jadi destinasi pengecualian visa & gembira atas kehadiran Menteri KDN, Saifuddin Nasution ke sidang PBB. pic.twitter.com/usJl6xW67e — Kopitiam Malaya (@kopitiammalaya) February 22, 2024

The posting prompted Saifuddin to reply on Twitter, saying he was of the opinion that Danon’s tweet was dug up as an attempt to create an evil and slanderous narrative against him and the Malaysian government.

Saya menganggap tujuan posting ini dinaikkan semula adalah bertujuan mencipta naratif jahat dan fitnah ke atas saya dan kerajaan Malaysia.



Kehadiran saya seperti dalam gambar ni adalah atas kapasiti saya sebagai salah satu delegasi dan mendengar ucapan YAB Perdana Menteri di… https://t.co/mwOynC0m36 — Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (@saifnasution) February 23, 2024

Saifuddin explained that at the time Danon’s photo was taken, he was attending the assembly to hear Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s speech.

“Israel, jangan perasan,” Saifuddin continued in his post, shifting his focus from Kopitiam Malaya to Danon.

He added that during Anwar’s speech at UNGA, Malaysia very clearly condemned Israel’s actions in front of all present.

The fact that Anwar’s turn was right after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UNGA last year was heavily reported at the time.

Dr Zaliha Mustafa who was health minister at the time and was part of the Malaysian delegation to the UNGA said many left the hall when Netanyahu spoke.

In a TikTok video, Dr Zaliha said when Anwar’s turn came, the delegates began to return to the hall.

Meanwhile, Twitter users slammed Kopitiam Malaya for choosing to highlight an Israeli’s narrative.

Sumber : menteri malaysia ❌️

Sumber : menteri Israel ✅️



Sejak bila percaya berita israel ni cai? — Dr.Genron'nojiyū🔺️ (@uyunzahra0) February 22, 2024

Sedap buat fitnah guna tanda soal. Takutlah kamu azab Allah pada orang yang buat sebatkan fitnah kebencian dan buat pecah belah umat. — BiniSyazwan (@nadiahahmad) February 23, 2024

@PDRMsia mohon ambil tindakan. Jelas memfitnah dan cubaan untuk menghina serta mengaibkan menteri KDN. — OnlyPaan (@farhannorbik) February 23, 2024

