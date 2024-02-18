Raghad Files Police Report To Refute “Kidnap” Claims, Considers Legal Action Against Hospital

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib said she has lodged a police report against claims that she forcibly removed her husband, former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, from Normah Specialist Hospital.

Earlier, she posted a copy of a nurse’s note as evidence that she did not “kidnap” her husband and asked for the accusations to stop.

READ MORE: Who Is Raghad Kurdi, Second Wife Of Former Sarawak Governor Taib Mahmud? (And Where Is He?)

READ MORE: Raghad Kurdi Uploads “Evidence” & Pens Open Letter Asking For Accusations To Stop

Posting on her Instagram, she reiterated that she did not forcibly remove her husband against his will.

She shared that she would never jeopardise her husband’s health and well-being by making uninformed decisions.

As Taib’s wife and carer, she said she places his health and well-being as her utmost priority, and the decision to bring him home was based on informed consent.

She said all the necessary discharge documents according to the hospital’s procedure were signed, and all relevant hospital personnel were aware of the discharge.

Raghad claimed that Dr Tan Sian Kong, the doctor in Normah Hospital, cleared the discharge. He was also informed of Taib’s scheduled appointment with Dr Rosli at CVS Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

She explained that Taib could recover in the comfort of his own home with 24-hour medical support and care while awaiting admission to CVS Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Regarding the claims that she removed the medical devices on Taib herself, she claimed requests for assistance to remove the devices were repeatedly ignored by hospital staff.

She also claimed the hospital should look into the poor treatment and inconsistent medical advice.

Raghad said they’re fully prepared to cooperate with the police in any investigation and will pursue legal action against Normah Hospital if necessary.

She also urged the public to respect Taib’s right to privacy to make informed medical decisions and disregard misleading reports.

My family will remain steadfast and united in these trying times. We kindly seek the public’s prayers for my husband, Tun Taib’s health and well-being. Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.