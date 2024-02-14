Foreign Workers Put Family Above Self – Make RM4,200 A Month But Send Bulk Of It Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is among the countries where foreigners from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Indonesia come to work.

Job opportunities and currency are among the main reasons why most foreigners choose this country as a place to earn a living to help family members.

What is even more heartbreaking is that some are willing to limit spending on themselves despite raking in a significant income in order to ensure that family members back home are comfortable and have enough money.

Recently, a video went viral on social media of a foreign worker believed to be from Bangladesh who said he only keeps the remaining RM200 of his income every month for his own use.

Through a video posted on @anuarnazif’s TikTok account, it is learned that he made RM4,200 that month as a construction worker at a site in Johor.

It was apparent he was happy with his hard-earned salary.

However, despite receiving a significant amount, he informed that RM4,000 would be sent to his family members back home.

In fact, he does not spend the money for himself such as buying new clothes.

One month I work, 4,200 ringgit. This money will be sent to my village, I only have RM200. TikTok user @anuarnazif

In the comments section, various reactions were given by the public in which the average netizen was saddened to hear the explanation of the foreign worker who prioritized his family over himself.

In fact, there are others who expressed their respect for such people for being honest in making a living and being loyal to their families despite living abroad.

