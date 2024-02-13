TRP
Awesome Malaysians On Twitter School Accounts That Share Racist “Foreigners Flooding KLCC” TikTok Videos
Awesome Malaysians On Twitter School Accounts That Share Racist “Foreigners Flooding KLCC” TikTok Videos

Many were irritated by such racism and commented that there was nothing wrong for them to enjoy their holidays just like anyone else would.

February 13, 2024

KLCC is currently trending on Twitter and the reason is insensitive TikTok videos highlighting foreigners seen out and about in Kuala Lumpur, specifically Suria KLCC during the Chinese New Year holidays.

There are many videos uploaded by TikTok users on the platform insinuating that the nation’s capital is flooded by foreign workers, specifically Bangladeshis.

The captions of their posts range from “Aku kat mana ni?” to “Malaysia darul Bangla”.

@mr_suka_latte Sambutan Tahun Baru Cina di KLCC….#klcc #CapCut ♬ original sound – faizalmurad

Some of these videos have made their way to Twitter.

Many on Twitter who saw the video started to comment on it saying that it was wrong to condemn the migrant workers as they are here to work to provide for their families back home.

One Twitter user said that she had to sit her kids down to teach them that foreign workers have the right to enjoy their holidays just as much as anybody else.

From @xatyrosdi’s tweets, it is apparent how the younger generation can be easily influenced by TikTok videos.

Many others also stated that it is not right to say such things about foreign workers as it is the same in the countries visited by Malaysians.

For the most part, these videos did not sit well with many Malaysian Twitter users who hit out at the accounts sharing the racist TikTok videos.

Meanwhile, mental health advocate Hasbeemasputra Abu Bakar who tweets under @hasbeemasputra pointed out how some of these videos are shared by Twitter Blue accounts, most likely in a bid to farm rage-based engagement.

It is true that in our country we have the freedom to voice our opinion. However, when the opinion is based on racism and xenophobia, then it becomes a nuisance to society.

