Awesome Malaysians On Twitter School Accounts That Share Racist “Foreigners Flooding KLCC” TikTok Videos

KLCC is currently trending on Twitter and the reason is insensitive TikTok videos highlighting foreigners seen out and about in Kuala Lumpur, specifically Suria KLCC during the Chinese New Year holidays.

There are many videos uploaded by TikTok users on the platform insinuating that the nation’s capital is flooded by foreign workers, specifically Bangladeshis.

The captions of their posts range from “Aku kat mana ni?” to “Malaysia darul Bangla”.

Some of these videos have made their way to Twitter.

Many on Twitter who saw the video started to comment on it saying that it was wrong to condemn the migrant workers as they are here to work to provide for their families back home.

One Twitter user said that she had to sit her kids down to teach them that foreign workers have the right to enjoy their holidays just as much as anybody else.

From @xatyrosdi’s tweets, it is apparent how the younger generation can be easily influenced by TikTok videos.

Today, I had to teach the kids at home that foreign workers have the right to enjoy their off days in places Pasar Seni and KLCC.



"Kenapa ramai sangat? Tak rasa macam Malaysia" – Most of them are construction workers and 3D workers. Kalau takde demand, takdelah diorang. — 🍉 (@xatyrosdi) February 12, 2024

Many others also stated that it is not right to say such things about foreign workers as it is the same in the countries visited by Malaysians.

Ala kita kalau masuk mall oversea pun nak bergambar je kerjanya. Lantaklah dorang nak bergambar dlm klcc pic.twitter.com/Th8o02IwxA — 🌸flowerhwa🌸 (@moimori) February 13, 2024

For the most part, these videos did not sit well with many Malaysian Twitter users who hit out at the accounts sharing the racist TikTok videos.

Kau ingat ingat ada member pelbagai bangsa automatik kau tak xenophobic? Orang marah sebab tak suka tengok warga asing beriadah kat tempat awam. Orang marah sebab deep down, diorang benci beberapa jenis warga. Cuba kalau kulit putih yang penuh kat KLCC, confirm korang tak marah — sha 🍉 (@shaguramigoreng) February 13, 2024

Kesian PKNS, Plaza Shah Alam, Bangi Gateway, Leisure Mall, Alamanda, etc etc. Pergi la melawat diorang. Takyah la gaduh dgn abang2 Bangladesh yg penat kerja. Mall2 ni lagi banyak kedai2 yg boss orang tempatan. KLCC banyak kedai group LVMH. Diorang sokong Israel. — bratniss evermean (@0flameprincess0) February 13, 2024

diorang pun mcm manusia biasa je. amik gambar klcc tu siap check lagi betul tak kawan dia amik.. nk perfect2 biar cantik gambar.. belum lagi ade sorang kakak indo kawin dengan bangladesh yang anak dia taknak keluar dari pool tu, menangis ko.. diorang datang naik MRT.. — ika (@ika_shariff) February 13, 2024

aku adalah salah seorang yang penuhkan KLCC pada hari sabtu tu. diorang ni elok jer ambil gambar klcc. taman. dgn gambar dragon tu. ade jer yg siap buat video call tunjuk kat kawan diorang.. tak paham aku. diorang bercuti pun salah. bagi duit hantar kat keluarga pun salah. sakit2 https://t.co/U4y09HTX7H — ika (@ika_shariff) February 13, 2024

Foreigners ramai kat KLCC tu sama je macam Malaysians flooding Khlong Hae floating market. Pergi lah tengok berapa kerat je locals yang visiting.

Orang pergi jalan-jalan pun bitter. Busuk hati tak tentu pasal. — sha 🍉 (@shaguramigoreng) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, mental health advocate Hasbeemasputra Abu Bakar who tweets under @hasbeemasputra pointed out how some of these videos are shared by Twitter Blue accounts, most likely in a bid to farm rage-based engagement.

You know how this asshole (and others like him) get this kind of traction?



Note the bismillah, and note the second screenshot.



Perangai hipokrit serupa Zionist.



Stop responding to Blue Tick rage farming. Unfollow all these fuckers. pic.twitter.com/YJ83YmV3vD — hasbee is recuperating ♿🧠🦻 | #AmendAktaOKU (@hasbeemasputra) February 12, 2024

It is true that in our country we have the freedom to voice our opinion. However, when the opinion is based on racism and xenophobia, then it becomes a nuisance to society.

