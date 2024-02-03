Accident Involving 7 Vehicles, 2 Dead Caused Traffic Crawl On North-South Highway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An accident involving three lorries and four other vehicles at KM 288.1 of the North-South Highway (northbound) from Gopeng to Simpang Pulai, near Kampung Tersusun Tekah, has caused a massive jam since early morning today (3 February).

Harian Metro reported that two men – a lorry driver transporting sugar and another transporting metal rods – died at the scene.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received an emergency call around 7.46am.

Members of Simpang Pulai and Gopeng fire and rescue departments rushed to the scene. The firefighters managed to extricate the bodies before handing them over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, a victim with a broken arm was sent to the hospital for treatment.

In an update by Harian Metro, police said the lorry driver transporting sugar had two records of traffic summons.

It’s believed the lorry driver lost control and slid into the opposite side of the highway. This resulted in a collision with the lorry transporting metal rods driven by a 34-year-old man.

In videos, the roads are covered with white sugar, like snow, and blocked both sides of the road.

Traffic is reportedly still crawling in both directions at the time of writing, and road users are advised to use alternative roads for the time being.

15:53hrs Status terkini, Semua lorong arah utara & lorong kanan arah selatan telah dibuka. Laluan kontra telah dinyahaktifkan. Trafik perlahan 19km arah utara & 4km arah selatan. Sila rancang perjalanan anda. Pandu berhati-hati @llmtrafik https://t.co/BAZF0kLMp1 pic.twitter.com/YcPDGeBmEp — plusline1800880000 (@plustrafik) February 3, 2024

