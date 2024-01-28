Online Scammers Target Animal Lovers Through Chat Messages And Fake QR Codes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Online scammers are not only targeting the old folks now but have turned their eyes on unsuspecting animal lovers.

The online scammers would allegedly trick animal lovers via the Telegram app into donating to animal shelters and promised modest financial rewards.

The victims are then allegedly forced to deposit large sums of money in fictional online stocks and cryptocurrency investments, leading to greater financial losses. The victims were also unable to withdraw the funds invested.

The affected animal welfare non-governmental organisations (NGOs) also claimed the scammers misled donors with fake Touch N’ Go and DuitNow QR codes. This misled donors into believing they donated to the NGOs directly.

According to Free Malaysia Today, these scams have jeopardised the fundraising efforts of three animal welfare NGOs.

In a joint statement, PAWS Animal Welfare Society, Second Chance Animal Society, and Homeless & Orphan Pet Exist (HOPE) Johor said the scammers took advantage of the “altruistic nature” of their organisations.

The NGOs claimed their bank accounts would be frozen for investigation after they lodged reports with the authorities.

Steps taken to remedy the situation

Sadly, these scams have made the public wary of donating to help animal welfare NGOs.

The significant decrease in funds affects the organisations’ daily operations of sheltering homeless animals. The NGOs find it hard to cover essential expenses such as medical and food costs.

Currently, the organisations are directing donors to their website so people can make donations through a secure gateway.

PetFinder.my, an online animal welfare platform, is working with affected NGOs to improve its online donation channels in hopes of inspiring public confidence.

PetFinder.my also reminded the public not to fall for “opportunities” from unverified sources, especially those requiring money deposits and completion of tasks.

The organisation advised the public to report suspicious messages or scams to the authorities.

