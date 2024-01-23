Tun M Joins Gathering Outside Istana Negara In Solidarity With Protesters

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The representatives of four Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGO) submitted a memorandum to Istana Negara today (23 January) in a plea to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to alleviate the people’s hardships due to the poor economy in the country.

An NGO, Pembela Tanah Air (PETA), organised the Himpunan Rakyat, also known as “Selamatkan Tanah Air Kita Suara Rakyat Ke Istana Negara,” outside the palace which started at 11am.

Former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also joined the thousand-strong crowd in a show of solidarity.

Dr Mahathir said he sympathised with the people’s plight, claiming that some people committed suicide due to life’s hardship. He also claimed those who were desperate after losing their jobs murdered their loved ones.

I’m present today because I’m also a Malaysian citizen and this is a people’s movement so I sympathise with them. Former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad

The protest ended around 12pm after the memorandum was handed over to a palace representative.

Mahathir is to give a police statement later today

Previously, Dr Mahathir stirred controversy over his remarks during an interview with Thanthi TV alleging that ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indians here are not loyal to Malaysia.

He said non-Malays should assimilate into Malay culture and become Malay if they wanted to claim the country as theirs.

Several police reports were made against Dr Mahathir, including from Hulu Langat PAS’ non-Muslim wing and PKR.

Malay Mail reported that the police will record Dr Mahathir’s statement over his remarks questioning the loyalty of ethnic Indians and ethnic Chinese to Malaysia at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya at 3pm today (23 January).

Yesterday, he also accused Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of not being “elected” by the voters to become the prime minister. He claimed that Anwar only became the prime minister by default and dared him to call another general election.

Following the 15th general election, no single party or coalition won enough parliamentary seats to reach a simple majority of 112 to form the federal government. This led to a coalition between Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, and their allies.

Anwar currently holds the support of 152 out of 22 MPs in Dewan Rakyat, putting Dr Mahathir’s claims to rest. The Anwar administration does not need to hold a general election until February 2028.

It has been said that Dr Mahathir’s recent “outbursts” were allegedly a bid to shield his son, Datuk Mirzan Mahathir, from being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Mirzan had been called by MACC to facilitate an ongoing investigation into his wealth. He is to declare his assets, all movable and immovable assets, whether inside or outside the country, within 30 days of the notice issued on 17 January 2024.

Dr Mahathir had accused Anwar and the government of selective prosecution.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil suggested Dr Mahathir do some self-reflection in his senior years instead of hurling accusations at others.

The MACC is free to conduct any investigation it deems appropriate and Anwar has repeatedly said… MACC (is free of government interference). If he (Dr Mahathir) thinks the investigation is (motivated by) vengeance, then I think he has made it all up… because as Anwar said before, there is nothing personal about this. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil

Fahmi added that the authorities have the right to examine any issues involving the rakyat’s money and property.

