MACC Seizes Menara Ilham, Linked to Tun Daim’s Family

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed the seizure of the iconic Menara Ilham in Kuala Lumpur.

The ownership of Menara Ilham is linked to the family of former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin, whose wealth and assets are currently under investigation by the MACC.

This move is part of a broader inquiry into Daim’s financial holdings and assets.

MACC is conducting an anti-money laundering investigation related to a corporate transaction valued at RM2.3 billion (US$500 million) in November 1997, involving publicly listed Renong Bhd and United Engineers Malaysia Bhd (UEM).

Standing at 60 stories and 274 meters tall, the tower holds significant commercial and political importance in Malaysia.

It is the seventh tallest building in the country and has been a prominent meeting place for influential figures from previous governments.

Additionally, Menara Ilham was the meeting point for the Council of Eminent Persons, established by the Pakatan Harapan government in 2018.

Daim and Mahathir: A Complex Alliance Shaping Malaysia’s Political Landscape

Daim, a prominent politician and business figure, has been known for his extensive wealth and investments in various sectors.

The Pandora Papers, an investigative report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), shed light on offshore assets linked to Daim, including those associated with Menara Ilham.

This revelation has sparked discussions among the public, particularly netizens, regarding the potential implications of these findings and their impact on the ongoing actions taken by MACC.

Daim’s business dealings have largely been a mystery.



But watchers occasionally learn things by keeping an eye on his close family and business associates. pic.twitter.com/IczIgbPyDa — malaysiakini.com (@malaysiakini) October 4, 2021

Daim has had a long-standing and complex relationship with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Their association dates back to their shared involvement in Malaysian politics and business.

The nature of their relationship has been subject to public scrutiny and speculation, given their intertwined roles in shaping Malaysia’s political and economic trajectory.

The dynamics of their connection continue to be a topic of interest and discussion among observers of Malaysian politics.

