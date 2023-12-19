Ipoh Hospital Security Guard Awarded Pingat Pangkuan Negara By Agong For Her Kind Deeds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

R. Yogeswary, a security guard at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh, has been awarded the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) by the Agong today (19 December) at Istana Negara.

In a Facebook Post, Yogeswary said the medal “comes” from everyone and thanked everyone for their support. She promised to continue to do her best at work for everyone.

The 44-year-old single mother of two is known for her empathy and kindness to patients visiting the hospital.

Other than ensuring a smooth traffic flow at the hospital, she would help the disabled, including making sure they get in and out of their wheelchairs and vehicles safely.

Yogeswary would also greet everyone, ask about their well-being, keep patients calm, and is always present with a smile despite her 12-hour daily shift.

Her exemplary attitude and personality have also earned her the Sejahtera Wanita Award in March this year in conjunction with the state-level Women’s Day celebration.

She didn’t expect to be recognized for her good deeds and was surprised when she received the letter from the Istana a few weeks ago.

Actually, my service here as a security guard is not a big deal when compared to others. However, I never thought many people would notice my work here. R Yogeswary told Bernama

Her employers United Security Services Sdn Bhd also sang praises about her. The company’s manager Yusni Zam told The Straits Times that Yogeswary is an excellent worker and the company always receives positive feedback about her. They have awarded Yogeswary with cash and an appreciation letter too.

The patients that Yogeswary helped also remember her and would always offer to pay for her meals when they saw her eating in restaurants.

She’s currently stationed at the Daily Treatment Complex where most of the patients are elderly and disabled and require more help when they arrive at the hospital. She was previously in charge of security at the Women, Children, and Cardiology Complex.

How does she keep a positive mindset?

Yogeswary has been working as a security guard at the hospital for five years. She told The Star that she would start her morning by listening to prayer verses on her mobile phone before starting work. This is a routine to keep her calm and happy throughout the day.

I know people that come to the hospital are already anxious, worried, and scared, and that is why I try small talk. If I can make a person feel better, why not? If doing small things like opening the car door, holding the lift, and just saying good morning helps, I will continue to do that. R. Yogeswary told The Star

