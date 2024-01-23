No Winking, Please – Lawyers In Malaysia Reminded On Code Of Conduct

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a circular issued by the Malaysian Bar last week, it would appear that winking constitutes as inappropriate behaviour in the legal profession.

The circular titled “Sexual Harassment in the Legal Profession” listed three forms of harassment; offering benefits for sexual favours, unwanted sexual advancements and sexual coercion.

So what about winking?

According to the Malaysian Bar, in the legal profession, a colleague’s inappropriate comments, gestures or physical contact that creates discomfort or distress, even jokingly, is considered inappropriate.

This would include suggestive gestures such as winking or hand signs.

It is also deemed inappropriate if someone comments on another person’s appearance. Note that it doesn’t even have to be derogatory.

Also inappropriate behaviour are wolf whistles, blocking another person’s path, patting someone’s head and sitting at another person’s desk for no reason.

The more obvious form of harassment is if someone, even if it was done jokingly, offers a colleague promotions, connections or job security in return for favours such as a date or a hug.

Threats of retaliation at the workplace involve threatening or intimidating an individual for refusing unwanted advances. This may include explicit or implicit threats of negative consequences, such as job loss, demotion or damage to one’s

professional reputation, if they reject inappropriate requests. Malaysian Bar

