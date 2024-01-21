Malaysian Actor Stops Man From Filming Upskirt Videos Of Celebrities And Guests

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian actor and DJ Jack Lim managed to apprehend a man who filmed upskirt videos of celebrities during a Lunar New Year movie promotion event recently in a shopping mall.

Some of the victims allegedly included local actresses such as Han XiiaoAii, Joey Kong, Nicole Liu, some assistants, and other female guests at the event.

The 33-year-old perpetrator in a red shirt allegedly concealed a phone in a paper bag and tried to get close enough to the victims to film under their skirts.

When the perpetrator was caught red-handed, Jack, another artist Henry, and a delivery rider confronted and apprehended the suspect who tried to escape outside the mall.

In the viral video, the perpetrator could be seen trying to hide his face with his hands before being brought to the police station later.

Han XiiaoAii also shared on her Instagram Story a screenshot of a list of videos on the perpetrator’s phone. The perpetrator was allegedly a repeat offender.

Han XiiaoAii shared a screenshot showing a list of videos on the perpetrator’s phone. Image: Han XiaoAii/IG

Jack stayed at the police station to help with investigations until nearly two in the morning. Meanwhile, Han XiiaoAii helped the police to identify the victims. She urged victims to come forward to help stop the unauthorised spread of the videos.

Jack apologised for using physical force while apprehending the suspect and said he’d accept any potential legal consequences.

While he regretted using violence, he reiterated the need to protect everyone from perverts.

According to Sin Chew, the case will be investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 41 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

