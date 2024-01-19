Only Two Days For School Uniforms, Says Education Minister

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

School sessions are about to start for the year 2024/2025, and many parents are saving up to buy new school uniforms for their children.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek might just have delivered a piece of good news to these parents when she said that for the year 2024/2025, students only need to wear school uniforms for two days in a week.

The rest of the days will be allocated for sports attire (2 days) and co-curriculum (1 day).

Fadhlina said that this decision was made after hearing the responses from various stakeholders.

“The decision is made after engagement sessions with all parties, including parents, industry players, teachers, and the community.

“I feel that their views are significant when we are deciding on and making the decision on the school uniform (for two days)” she said as reported by NST.

Schools will be given the liberty to decide when the students should wear the school uniform.

A circular letter and more details would be released later, Fadhlina added.

Once this news hit social media, many people responded to it. However, it seems that the people are having mixed opinions about this decision.

Some are saying that this is a good decision as the students as well as the parents do not have to spend much on school uniforms.

Isnin baju sekolah

Selasa baju pj

Rabu baju koko

Khamis baju sekolah

Jumaat baju pj



Sempat basuh. Sepasang each pon cukup. — hdyh (@theazoimide) January 19, 2024

Betul ah tu. Baju uniform kena ade dua je. Senang basuh seminggu sekali — Syed Mamduh (@mamduh95) January 19, 2024

akhirnya lega mak bapak yang anak ramai xde la jenuh nk gosok baju hari2 — Supbros (@Supbros27) January 19, 2024

Okay lah tu



2 hari baju sekolah

1 hari baju Pj

1 hari baju Sukan

1 hari baju Ko



Takde la nak gaduh basuh baju. — 🌸 (@nouwhee) January 19, 2024

While other netizens are saying that rather than focusing on school uniforms it is better to focus on the quality of the education.

Mmg Dr dulu camni.. nothing new.. question is how to increase quality of education? — shan (ஷான்) 🇲🇾🌺🐯 (@Shan_6183) January 19, 2024

Education reform bila? Lebih baik pakai baju biasalah. Zaman apa ini dah. Apa yg diajar tu lebih penting. — Ricky Law (@rickylaw) January 19, 2024

Saya cadangkan menteri pendidikan fokus untuk kembalikan upsr/pmr. Atau wajibkan pertandingan sains setiap tahun di peringkat sekolah. Budak2 akan lebih banyak membaca/mengikuti perkembangan STEM. — berrybingsu (@bingbingmaniac) January 19, 2024

Having said that, this decision could potentially ease the burden of spending when it comes to school uniforms.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.