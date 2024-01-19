TRP
Now Reading
Only Two Days For School Uniforms, Says Education Minister
TRP
TRP

Only Two Days For School Uniforms, Says Education Minister

The rest of the days will be dedicated to curriculum attire and sports attire

by
January 19, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

School sessions are about to start for the year 2024/2025, and many parents are saving up to buy new school uniforms for their children.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek might just have delivered a piece of good news to these parents when she said that for the year 2024/2025, students only need to wear school uniforms for two days in a week.

The rest of the days will be allocated for sports attire (2 days) and co-curriculum (1 day).

Fadhlina said that this decision was made after hearing the responses from various stakeholders.

“The decision is made after engagement sessions with all parties, including parents, industry players, teachers, and the community.

“I feel that their views are significant when we are deciding on and making the decision on the school uniform (for two days)” she said as reported by NST.

Schools will be given the liberty to decide when the students should wear the school uniform.

A circular letter and more details would be released later, Fadhlina added.

Once this news hit social media, many people responded to it. However, it seems that the people are having mixed opinions about this decision.

Some are saying that this is a good decision as the students as well as the parents do not have to spend much on school uniforms.

While other netizens are saying that rather than focusing on school uniforms it is better to focus on the quality of the education.

Having said that, this decision could potentially ease the burden of spending when it comes to school uniforms.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd