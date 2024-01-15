Staged Macbook Content Now Deleted After Woman Bullied On TikTok

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local woman was recently subjected to online bullying following a video that went viral on social media.

The video which was a content done by @kimberlyyng_ on TikTok was initially thought to be a reality-like shoot where the host randomly selected people in a mall to give them a reward.

A local woman in the video selected a mystery gift which was a note that said: “I will treat you to anything that is over RM250.”

The woman excitedly brought the host, Kimberly, to a Switch store inside the mall where she selected a MacBook.

Kimberly seemingly proceeded to purchase the device as promised but insinuated that she burned a hole in her wallet, complete with a crying face emoji as the woman walked away with the MacBook.

The video somehow backfired on the local woman once it was uploaded, with many criticising her for being greedy.

It was then shared on Twitter by @ciraplaici where the reception was different and many showed support for the woman.

she saw the opportunity and she took it😭 pic.twitter.com/275GjM8bqm — AL (@ciraplaici) January 14, 2024

The woman emerged on Twitter to shed light on the content.

Tweeting under @MEvapearl, she clarified that the whole thing was staged and she did not actually walk away with a MacBook.

All she got for participating in the content was just RM100.

‘Screenshot of a now deleted Tweet’

She also said that she did not expect the video to blow up to such proportions, to the point where people were accusing her of taking advantage of a stranger when it was all done for content purposes.

She also said in her tweets that she had messaged Kimberly about the issue.

Video And Tweets Have Been Deleted

This morning, the woman shared an update on her predicament.

She shared a screenshot of Kimberly’s message to her where the content creator apologised for the trouble the video had caused her.

Kimberly also said that she would remove the video from her TikTok account, which she has done, and asked the woman to remove the tweets about the video which she also obliged.

Hai semua since these past few days viral tentang content macbook tu… pagi ni dia dah reply dm sy and also she pun tak expect akan cause trouble to me… dia dah minta maaf and already take down the video for the sake of us… Thankyou 💕 pic.twitter.com/Bsh1xZgyqt — Misz EvapearL (@MEvapearl) January 15, 2024

It is advisable to not jump the gun on videos that are shared on social media platforms as some are probably just staged for likes and engagement.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.