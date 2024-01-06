One-Fifth Of Lazada Malaysia Staff, Including CEO Get Retrenched

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fifth of Lazada’s Malaysia staff have been laid off, including the country’s chief executive officer and its chief logistics officer.

The Edge reported that Lazada’s Singapore branch was also met with sudden layoffs on 3 January 2024. Singapore-based chief customer care officer Brigitte Daubry was among the affected by the layoffs, including other top executives in the company.

It’s also reported that Lazada has let go of all of its chief marketing officers in various countries. LazMall in Vietnam has also been shut down.

Luca Suino, chief commercial officer of Kuala Lumpur-based IT consulting firm Momentum Commerce, shared on LinkedIn on 5 January offering to help affected Lazada employees.

He invited those affected by the layoffs to list their former positions and include links to their CVs.

Suino was formerly senior vice president of category management at Lazada and worked in the Malaysia office between October 2017 and February 2021.

Two former employees, Arun Kumar and Gerald Young, have also created a WhatsApp group to help those affected by the layoffs. Both left Lazada in December 2022 and September 2023 respectively.

The Edge reported that Lazada hired some 10,000 employees in six countries – the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore – before the current retrenchment exercise.

