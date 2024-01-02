[Watch] Tourist Criticised For Publicly Pooping In Cameron Highlands

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman believed to be a tourist from China has been criticised for taking a dump in the middle of the road near a homestay in Cameron Highlands.

In the CCTV recording, two women could be seen walking on the road at Kea Farm when the woman walking at the back pulled down her grey pants and squatted.

Her companion in a dress turned back in an attempt to cover her friend’s behind with her shawl. When her friend stood back up, she checked her friend’s back before walking away together.

Viewer discretion is advised before viewing the video below.

CAMERON HIGHLANDS – Tindakan seorang wanita dipercayai pelancong dari China yang membuang air besar di pekarangan sebuah ‘homestay’ di Kea Farm di sini baru-baru ini mengundang kemarahan penduduk tempatan. pic.twitter.com/0NVBQcZ7KV — @ (@anthraxxx781) January 2, 2024

The woman’s actions to defecate on the road garnered criticism from netizens. Some said her actions tarnished the reputation of other Chinese tourists who behaved well.

A resident, Mohd Hisham Rahman, told Kosmo that it didn’t make sense if the homestay owner disallowed the woman from using the toilet, especially when she badly needed to.

A netizen wondered why the woman did not do it over the drain or the bushes. Some speculated that it was because the Chinese tourists were not used to the wet toilets in Malaysia.

However, other netizens rubbished the claims by pointing out how American tourists were also not used to it but did not defecate in public like the woman in question.

Why do some people openly defecate?

Open defecation is the act of defecating outside instead of using the toilet. Reasons vary from not having the right sanitation facilities available or due to cultural practices.

While most of us are used to the availability and the usage of toilets, some people are new to it especially those from poorer areas.

Even if the community has shifted to using toilets, time is still needed to change behaviours.

It’s not the first time reading reports of China tourists defecating in public when they go on holiday outside their home country.

Back in 2019, New Straits Times reported a Chinese tourist defecating at a beach in Port Dickson to the shock of many holidaymakers.

The “uncivilised” behaviours of Chinese tourists worldwide have prompted the Chinese authorities to issue a list of do’s and don’ts when travelling abroad to its countrymen.

In 2013, China’s National Tourism Administration publicized a 64-page guidebook on its website entitled “Guidebook for Civilized Tourism.”

Some of the advice includes reminding Chinese tourists not to pick their noses in public, urinate in swimming pools, or steal aeroplane life jackets.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.