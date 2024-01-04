New Hobbit-Inspired Village Opened Near Cameron Highlands!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ever wanted to experience the world of Hobbits in real life?

Be it the mythical houses or the whimsical nature of the universe, have you ever dreamed of immersing yourself in the world of the Hobbits?

Well, if you ever did – we have great news as a new hobbit-inspired village has just opened up near Cameron Highlands.

Located 30 minutes away from Cameron Highlands and Simpang Pulai, Hobbitoon Village is a dream come true for fans of the Hobbit universe.

As seen on the Instagram post, the concept of the village is inspired by The Shire, a fictional small and idyllic land inhabited by hobbit inhabitants.

In fact, the village is an exact replica of the dwellings in The Shire, with each architecture boasting elements from the universe – rounded doors, circular windows, and vibrant gardens.

From one look, it is clear that the place is largely protected from the goings-on in the rest of Middle-earth.

That said, the attraction does not allow for guests to stay overnight. Instead, it is only open to the public for photo opportunities and daytime strolling.

What’s more, there is also a restaurant and a cafe in the vicinity.

Entrance Ticket Price

For those of you who are interested in bringing family members and friends or even experiencing the village for yourself, here are the ticket prices to enter the Hobbit House.

Adults: (RM40)

Children: (RM20)

Address: Hobbitoon Village, PT, 24735, Mukim, 31300, Perak.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 9am-6pm

