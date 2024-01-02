20YO Man Driving Against Traffic Causes 5-Car Crash In Johor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 20-year-old man drove against traffic and caused a five-vehicle crash at KM2.6 of the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) Expressway at 12.30am on 1 January.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said the man was driving from town heading north when he went against traffic from the Sultan Iskandar roundabout and entered EDL.

A 40-year-old driver travelling in an SUV with three passengers came from the north heading into town and failed to avoid the Perodua Myvi driven by the 20-year-old man.

The collision caused the SUV to turn turtle and caused three other oncoming vehicles – a Honda City, Toyota Vios, and Audi A3 – to crash into them.

The driver suffered injuries to his legs, arms, and neck. He was taken to Sultan Aminah Hospital. The other victims suffered minor injuries.

The police said the driver was not driving under the influence of alcohol. The case will be investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving without due care.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Johor Bahru Selatan Traffic Police Station or the lead investigator Sergeant Noor Hazlin bin Aliman at 013-6009498.

