South Korean Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Of Parasite Fame Found Dead

Lead actor of the South Korean film Parasite, Lee Sun-Kyun was found dead in a car at about 10.30am 27 December.

He was 48.

The car was parked at an undisclosed parking lot in Seoul when the emergency rescue team found him.

Previously, South Korean media reported that police were looking for Lee after his family informed them that he had left a note hinting at suicide before leaving home.

According to AP, media agency Yonhap reported that a man had been found in Seoul Park and cops later confirmed it was Lee.

As per a report by Korean Times, Lee was previously under investigation in a drug related case and had been questioned by the police three times.

He was suspected of taking ganja at the home of a waitress at a luxury bar in Gangnam.

Lee had claimed he was duped by the homeowner to take the drug and that he had no idea what he was taking.

He tested negative via two reagent tests and lab-based drug test conducted by the police and the South Korean National Forensics Services last month.

He had also recently requested to undergo a polygraph.

Lee was a well-known actor in South Korea for decades before gaining global recognition through Parasite.

His other works include Coffee Prince, Pasta, My Mister and Behind The White Tower.

