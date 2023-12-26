Sungai Golok’s Water Level In Rantau Panjang Hits Record Level High

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Several villages in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, Kelantan were flooded yesterday (25 December) due to the heavy downpour since Sunday (24 December).

The water level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang hit 11.03 metres yesterday. This surpassed the water level reading during the big floods that hit Kelantan in the year 2014, as reported by Kosmo.

Many were seen making panic purchases. People were apparently entering supermarkets and convenience stores to stock up on their groceries before it was too late, as reported by Kosmo.

Furthermore, yesterday at 10pm, electricity supply in 16 areas in Rantau Panjang was shut down by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

TNB said that the supply shutdown was done to ensure the safety of the public.

“If flooding worsens, risky as well as dangerous, power closures will be in place at involved power outlets to ensure the safety of local users,” TNB said.

To add to the misery, the number of areas getting their electricity shut down has increased to 40 as of today.

Besides that, following the floods, hundreds of individuals who had recently departed Thailand found themselves stranded in front of the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex.

The victims were forced to wait for rescue agency vehicles or travel in large vehicles like trucks, as reported by Harian Metro.

The flood situation in Kelantan seems to be getting worse as time passes. This is because, according to the Public Infobanjir official website, four more rivers have reached their danger levels.

These rivers are Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (23.79m), Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (26.99 m), Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Besar (2.88 m), and Sungai Bearings in Chepar Lapan (30.01m).

