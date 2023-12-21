TRP
Now Reading
[Watch] GOF Raid On Jalan Silang, Rooftop Pursuit Captured On Camera
TRP
TRP

[Watch] GOF Raid On Jalan Silang, Rooftop Pursuit Captured On Camera

The location of the raid, as seen in a video included Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin.

by
December 21, 2023
Twitter @suhailayunuss

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Photos and video of what looked like a large-scale police raid were shared on Twitter this afternoon, with people wondering what was happening.

In one of the videos, a man was seen scaling the rooftop of one of the buildings.

The location of the raid, as seen in the video that was shared by @suhailayunuss was along Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin (formerly known as Jalan Silang).

According to Harian Metro, over 1,000 police officers and personnel from the General Operations Force (GOF) conducted a raid, cordoning off the area around Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin from 11am today.

The news report said the raid was related to the influx of foreigners in the area as well as businesses that are owned by foreigners.

The press joined the raid and according to Harian Metro, those detained were taken to the Police Training Centre where their documentation would be checked.

Some 500 foreigners were said to have been detained by 1pm.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd