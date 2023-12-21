[Watch] GOF Raid On Jalan Silang, Rooftop Pursuit Captured On Camera

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Photos and video of what looked like a large-scale police raid were shared on Twitter this afternoon, with people wondering what was happening.

In one of the videos, a man was seen scaling the rooftop of one of the buildings.

The location of the raid, as seen in the video that was shared by @suhailayunuss was along Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin (formerly known as Jalan Silang).

According to Harian Metro, over 1,000 police officers and personnel from the General Operations Force (GOF) conducted a raid, cordoning off the area around Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin from 11am today.

The news report said the raid was related to the influx of foreigners in the area as well as businesses that are owned by foreigners.

The press joined the raid and according to Harian Metro, those detained were taken to the Police Training Centre where their documentation would be checked.

Some 500 foreigners were said to have been detained by 1pm.

Just another day at the office in downtown KL..



Forwarded from my colleagues who are at the office today. pic.twitter.com/hs1uUmtSQS — Suhaila (@suhailayunuss) December 21, 2023

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.