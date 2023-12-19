Monorail Guide Tyre Caught Fire While Nearing Chow Kit Station

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A KL Monorail coach guide tyre caught fire while it was en route to Titiwangsa around 12.46pm today (19 December).

According to Rapid KL, the train driver noticed smoke coming out from the train as it neared Chow Kit station.

All passengers were asked to disembark and the train halted its service. An Instagram user Zac recorded a video as the situation unfolded at the station and spotted a small fire on the tracks.

The train was brought to the “end track” at Titiwangsa station for checks. A team of firefighters was also deployed to the Titiwangsa station in Jalan Tun Razak.

The fire was successfully put out around 2.03pm. The Star reported that one of the guide tyres fell onto the road below and firefighters successfully extinguished it.

No victims were involved and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.