Berry’s Removes Christmas Greeting On Cake Ban After Jakim Clarification

As of today (18 December), the bakery Berry’s has removed its ban on writing Christmas greetings on cakes in all its chains following the government’s announcement that there’s no prohibition against it.

According to Free Malaysia Today, a shop assistant at Berry’s Cake House in Subang Jaya confirmed the company has removed its notice about not accepting requests for Christmas greetings on cakes.

The shop assistant said she was shocked when she first saw the company memo as they had been writing festival greetings on cakes for a few years without issues.

The uproar began after news of an alleged ban on using the phrase “Merry Christmas” on cakes.

The internal memo dated 14 December was allegedly issued by Berry’s to its staff not to accept requests for Christmas greetings on cakes.

The backlash prompted religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar to clarify that there are no restrictions on festival greetings on cakes for customers.

Jakim also stated on Facebook to say there’s no prohibition on halal-certified bakeries to write festival greetings on their cakes or related products.

