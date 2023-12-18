TRP
Now Reading
Berry’s Removes Christmas Greeting On Cake Ban After Jakim Clarification
TRP
TRP

Berry’s Removes Christmas Greeting On Cake Ban After Jakim Clarification

Berry’s allegedly issued an internal memo to staff not to accept requests to write “Merry Christmas” on cakes, citing Jakim’s rules.

by
December 18, 2023
For illustration purposes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As of today (18 December), the bakery Berry’s has removed its ban on writing Christmas greetings on cakes in all its chains following the government’s announcement that there’s no prohibition against it.

According to Free Malaysia Today, a shop assistant at Berry’s Cake House in Subang Jaya confirmed the company has removed its notice about not accepting requests for Christmas greetings on cakes.

The shop assistant said she was shocked when she first saw the company memo as they had been writing festival greetings on cakes for a few years without issues.

The uproar began after news of an alleged ban on using the phrase “Merry Christmas” on cakes.

The internal memo dated 14 December was allegedly issued by Berry’s to its staff not to accept requests for Christmas greetings on cakes.

The backlash prompted religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar to clarify that there are no restrictions on festival greetings on cakes for customers.

Jakim also stated on Facebook to say there’s no prohibition on halal-certified bakeries to write festival greetings on their cakes or related products.

READ MORE: Controversy Over “Merry Christmas” Ban On Cakes: JAKIM Clarifies Stand

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd