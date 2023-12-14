Mom In Bike Crash Involving Pickup Pleads For Netizens To Stop Piling Hate On Driver

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mohammad Harith Ismail, 22, the driver of the Ford Ranger (pickup truck), who crashed into a family of four on a motorcycle, was fined RM6,000 by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Failure to settle the fine would result in the graphic designer being sentenced to four months’ jail.

The incident took place on the Besraya Highway near the Puchong intersection at 12.30pm Tuesday. A dashcam footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Harith who pleaded guilty in court said he was unfamiliar with the road since he was not from the area.

He also said that he did not leave the victims stranded; rather, he sent them to the hospital, as reported by NST.

Nevertheless, Harith was charged with reckless driving under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act of 1987.

Since the incident went viral on social media, Harith has been hated on and ridiculed by the public.

Shiera, who was among the party on the motorcycle alongside her husband and two children, however pleaded for the public to stop criticising Harith.

According to the 31-year-old, Harith did not run away after the incident, but stopped his vehicle a bit further and rushed back to them.

“After we fell from the motorcycle, he didn’t run, but he stopped the vehicle a little further away because the area was a corner. He apologised repeatedly, admitting he was wrong because he didn’t notice us,” she said.

According to her, Harith also followed them to the hospital and was with them until everything was settled.

“This young man was very responsible; in fact, he refused to leave the hospital eventhough we asked him to make a police report, worried about his safety,” she said, as reported by mStar.

She also said that people from the company where he works met them and took responsibility, paying for the medical costs and the cost of repairing the motorcycle.

Shiera suffered minor injuries, while her husband, Muhammad Amali, broke two toes on his right foot.

The second child suffered a broken cheekbone and nose, while the youngest child has an injury to her face and received two stitches on her forehead.

