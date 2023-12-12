Covid-19 Cases Almost Doubles In One Week

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For the past few weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases has been on the rise in Malaysia.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, the numbers have increased yet again from 26 November to 2 December, 2023.

There were 6,796 cases registered during the period, which is almost double the 3,626 cases recorded the previous week.

The rate of patients with Covid-19 (including those who are suspected of having the virus) admitted to medical facilities is 3.5 per 100,000 people, and 1.0 of the patients have minor symptoms.

0.8 percent of beds were occupied by patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), while 1.1 percent of beds were occupied by non-critical Covid-19 patients.

As for the dates mentioned above, Omicron variants accounted for 72.9 percent of discovered Variants of Concern (VOC), followed by Delta variants (26.2 percent), and Beta and Alpha variants (the remaining portion). No new variants have been found in Malaysia yet, and there are no signs of locally circulating variants that are more infectious or causes more severe disease.

Even though Covid-19 cases have increased, overall, the situation in Malaysia is still under control and does not put a strain on the country’s current healthcare infrastructure, the ministry assured.

MOH has also advised people to always wear masks when going to places that are crowded and practice TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, and Seek).

KENYATAAN MEDIA

KEMENTERIAN KESIHATAN MALAYSIA

11 DISEMBER 2023



-Situasi Terkini COVID-19 di Malaysia Minggu Epidemiologi 48 (26 November – 2 Disember 2023)- pic.twitter.com/5qCl5rxCok — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) December 11, 2023

According to the KKMNOW website, the total number of active cases as of 9 December 2023, was 20,017, with 19,550 observing home quarantine.

