[Watch] Traffic Lights Fall On Car In Shah Alam During Heavy Rain

The traffic lights near Menara U in Shah Alam fell on the car’s roof and narrowly missed a motorcyclist.

by
December 10, 2023

While stopping at the traffic lights in Shah Alam in a heavy downpour, a driver was an unfortunate victim after the traffic light fell on his car around 4.05pm yesterday (9 December).

The incident was captured by Twitter user Syz’s dashcam while waiting at the traffic lights near Menara U.

Syz was behind the victim’s car in the queue and saw the traffic light land on the white car’s roof. Fortunately, it missed a passing motorcyclist on the other side of the car.

Syz apologised for not getting out of the car to help since it was raining heavily. However, Syz also uploaded the video online to reach the victim in case they needed video evidence.

Twitter user Rishnu (@RishnuVasanth) identified himself as the victim in the video and thanked Syz for sharing it.

Rishnu added that “all is going well,” a positive indication he wasn’t hurt in the incident.

Nevertheless, the incident worried some netizens, with some wondering if they could make insurance claims for natural disasters.

They wondered which organisation they should claim it from: the city council or the Public Works Department (JKR).

Netizens also believe the traffic light fell due to poor installation with the construction works nearby.

They believe the negligent party or individual should be fined for endangering road users.

