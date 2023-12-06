Senior Citizen Dies After Getting Stabbed 27 Times

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 60-year-old man was stabbed 27 times at the parking lot of an apartment at Jalan Ooi Thiam Siew, Taman Continental, Jelutong, Penang, yesterday.

The victim died at the Penang Hospital while receiving treatment for injuries to his chest and neck.

The police were notified of a fight at 6.18pm yesterday, according to Acting Northeast District Police Chief Superintendent V. Saravanan.

He added that witnesses noticed the man lying in the parking lot and assisted in getting in touch with the ambulance service and the victim’s family members, as reported by Berita Harian.

Through initial investigations, it was found that the stabbed wounds on the victim were inflicted by a knife.

“Based on initial investigations, two men had entered the car park on a motorcycle, and one of them stabbed him repeatedly,” he said.

Saravanan said robbery had been ruled out as motive as the victim’s valuables and money were not taken.

The police are now on the hunt for the two suspects as they have obtained the CCTV camera footage of the incident, as reported by FMT.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim was an economy rice seller and lived in the apartment.

