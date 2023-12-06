Malaysia’s “First And Only Porn Studio” Blasted For Low Wages In Exchange For Nude Content

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A company claiming to be the “first and only porn studio” in Malaysia had been reportedly scouting for talents online anonymously, according to Says.

The alleged company seemed to have scoured for adult actors on social media and sent invites to see if the other party was interested.

Actors will be paid RM500 per shoot which will approximately take between three to five hours. No sex will take place but nudity is a requirement. The actors’ anonymity will be maintained and they can opt for aliases.

The producer said the “theme” is modern bondage, meaning tapes instead of ropes will be used. Last, but not least, it’s all just going to be ACTING and no orgasms involved.

Aside from the usual uproar against pornographic content, netizens zeroed in on the low remuneration for doing something that will have a permanent digital footprint.

A netizen said they were paid RM700 for being in a Milo newspaper advertisement 13 years ago and got an extra RM500 when the advertisement was reprinted.

Some netizens managed to see the humorous side of this (because it’s how some of us deal with difficult news).

One of them pointed out that when the people asked for the local entertainment scene to be improved, they did not mean this new venture.

Netizens also said OnlyFans pays more than this local studio. Meanwhile, someone asked for a brave soul to audition for the role in the name of journalism. Nope, no takers here! LMAO

The legality of porn in Malaysia

Porn is illegal in Malaysia. The distribution, creation, and selling of pornographic content is a crime under Malaysian law and can be charged in court.

According to Sinar Daily, some of the laws that can be used regarding pornographic material include:

Section 292 of the Penal Code

Section 5 to 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588)

If you’re a victim of revenge porn or leaked nudes, you can seek assistance to remove the content online by using a free online tool called StopNCII.org.

READ MORE: Here’s A Tool To Help Victims Remove Leaked Nudes And Revenge Porn Content Online

500 per shoot for adult films? That's too cheap, innit? https://t.co/t1nEFTa4K4 — Fadzilnoir the Bear (@fadzilnoir) December 5, 2023

RM500?!?! broke ass porn studio https://t.co/D5X11wucHd — Kanina Kapoor 🇵🇸 (@gayomnissiah69) December 5, 2023

I was paid RM700 to be a background character for a Milo newspaper ad in 2010.



Got another RM500 when they re-ran that ad a couple years later. https://t.co/amEjGgc75C — syllable 🇲🇾 (@syabilazriAS) December 5, 2023

???????????? When we say the entertainment in the industry needs to improve, this is not what we mean https://t.co/ZD6qMUX4yI — i miss jin⁷🇵🇸! (@jiminsgrlfr) December 5, 2023

In the name of journalism please send someone to audition abeg (I haven't read the article yet) https://t.co/WJ8cmTmPH4 — COVID-hating shitposter (@kraftwurker) December 6, 2023

