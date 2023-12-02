A Hole In The Middle Of A Tactile Walkway Sees Blind Man Falling Into Drain

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man found himself inside a drain recently when one portion of a tactile walkway went missing.

Luckily, he had his handphone with him and sent a voice note to his wife.

In a video on Tiktok, @mrranggapnnadia said she was shocked when she heard the voice message of her husband, who is visually-impaired, telling her he had fallen into a hole.

"Thank God my husband said he was okay. He went to the clinic and the doctor said there were no fractures (did an x-ray). Thank God alhamdulillah. Thank you Allah. May Allah continue to protect and protect my husband. I humbly ask everyone, if you see obstacles or dangerous holes in the tactile path (blind path), please help to report to the relevant parties. Let's provide a safe tactile path for the visually impaired. P/s: area around Dataran Merdeka to the National Mosque"

“Thank God my husband said he was okay. He went to the clinic and the doctor said there were no fractures,” she said.

Nadia shared a visual of the tactile walkway which had a cover missing with a drain underneath.

This was said to be within the vicinity of Dataran Merdeka heading towards the National Mosque.

She also asked the public to help report to the authorities should they come across tactile passages being blocked or those with holes.

Nadia ended her message by asking for safe tactile walkways for the visually-impaired.

Her video has garnered close to 50k views since it was put up yesterday.

Someone in the comment section pointed out to Nadia that they can file for compensation with the local council.

This is not the first time Nadia’s sharing on the blind navigating the city has gained attention on social media.

Previously, she shared about how her husband had to move a motorcycle that was blocking the tactile path.

At the time, Nadia had gone to the MRT station to pick up her husband when she saw him moving a motorcycle parked on the tactile paving.

